NAPO frustrated me to resign and I will expose him soon – Frances Essiam

General News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has come under fire following salvos thrown at him by the former Managing Director of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited, Frances Awurabena Essiam.



Madam Essiam has accused Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, of being behind her decision to resign from the company.



According to her, Minister is frustrating the current acquisition processes between Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited and another state-owned company.



“I resigned honourably because there is a difficulty with an acquisition going on between Ghana Cylinder and another state agency and the Minister for Energy is aware but went into a banter with me over the acquisition by one company as against the other and I was surprised because if you are the Minister and have all the communication and failed to call the companies to the table, then I will resign so that the Minister can go and do whatever he wants to do over there.”



“I was also hearing that the arrangement being made was put on hold, and so I said if that is what is going on, then I have to resign.”



“The president said I tried to put you at GETFund but the [then] Minister of Education said he was incompatible with me, and so he can’t work with me.”