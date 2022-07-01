NAPO empowers 80 constituents with skills training

Regional News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Energy Minister and Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia South Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh known popularly as NAPO has organized an intensive skills training programme for some selected constituents.



This move is part of efforts to empower constituents to be their own bosses and better their future.



The selected individuals according to the Member of Parliament will be taken through Makeup Artistry, Hair Technology, Fashion Design Technology, and Customer Care.



After the training, it is expected that free startup tools would also be given to them to start their own businesses and become self-reliant.



The 80 participants were selected from the six electoral areas in the Manhyia South Constituency.



The training is done in collaboration with the College of Art and Entrepreneurship (CBAE) in Accra.



The training will last for six weeks.