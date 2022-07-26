NANS Ghana chapter swears in newly-elected executives

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: Novieku, Contributor

New executives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) - Ghana chapter were sworn into office at an event held at Knutsford University on Saturday, July 23.



The elected executives are Ilo Ikenna Valentine, Accra Business School as president, Igbinigie Osahon Mavis, Kaaf University, Accra as vice president, Jinad Oluwafunto David, Methodist University as PRO, Rose Chiemerie Mgbii, the University of Cape Coast as Women's Commissioner.



The others are; Chineke Jesse Kosisochukwu, Christian Service University College as General Secretary, Abili Valentine Chukwujindu, Regional Maritime University, Nungua as Ass. General Secretary, Onifade Temide Omobolanle, All Nations University, Koforidua as Welfare Officer, Abaka Enoch Uyimuwu, Klintapps College, Tema as Financial Secretary and Oyebolu Abdulsalam Oluwashina, From Akim State University College, Akim Oda as Treasurer.



The dignitaries in attendance include; Madam Esther Arewa, Minister-in-charge of Education, Nigeria High Commission Accra, HRH Dr. Amb Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu( Eze-Igbo Ghana), HRH Dr. Jose Mayowa Olaide (Alaaye Dome-Kwabenya).



The dignitaries as they took turns, encouraged the student body to be disciplined and put up good behaviors in their various schools to build good relationships with lecturers as well as their coursemates in order to live in peace and unity with one another.



They also urged the newly elected executives to show harmony, love, and honesty amongst themselves while stressing that the president must be disciplined, fair and must be a man of the people.