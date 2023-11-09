NAM1 sues Brigdet Otoo for defamation; demands GH¢1m in damages, other reliefs

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Appiah Mensah, alias NAM1, has formally accused Metro TV broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, of defamation.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, has sued Otoo at an Accra High Court demanding among others, GH¢1 million in damages and other reliefs.



According to a writ of summons dated November 7, 2023 and sighted by GhanaWeb, he accused Otoo of posting defamatory comments on her X handle in relation to his pending criminal case.



“In which country will a fraudster like @Nam_the_patriot be allowed to do this? This is a form of bribe for the police who are to arrest him to distribute money on his behalf! Smh F NAM1 is a scammer #Jail him #OccupyJulorbiHouse,” the October 21, 2023 tweet by Otoo read.



NAM1 holds that the views expressed by Bridget labels him a criminal, "who makes money through deceit by scamming, the Plaintiff is a fraudster, the Plaintiff is a scammer dishonest person and deceiver of the public to make money.”



In his view, to the extent that the determination of his status as a criminal or fraudster is before the courts, "he has suffered great damage to his character and reputation by being portrayed as a fraudster and scammer in the eyes of right thinking members of society and his business partners worldwide."



Aside from the 1 million Ghana cedis in damages, he is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Bridget from publishing any further defamatory material against him.



Other reliefs he is seeking includes an order directed at defendant to retract and render unqualified apology to him on same platform, and an order to pull down any defamatory statement made against him from her social media handles.







SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



