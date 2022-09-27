NAM1 makes 29th appearance in court, case adjourned to November 9

General News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Nana Appiah Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited has made his 29th appearance at the Circuit court but once again the case has been adjourned.



Nana Mensah popularly known as NAM1 is on provisional counts of 61 charges and his plea is yet to be taken on the amended charges.



In court on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, NAM1 was present but the court did not sit.



The case has been adjourned to November 9, 2022.



Background



NAMI was initially charged with 14 counts of abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.



The charges were later amended from 61 with his plea yet to be taken on them.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.



The State had previously on June 24, 2020, filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.



DSP Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea-taking of the accused.



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.