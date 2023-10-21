NAM1 gives GH¢5 million to Police to be disbursed to Menzgold customers – Report

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Defunct Menzgold Company Limited has handed over GH¢5 million in cash to the Ghana Police Service for the purpose of initiating the payment process to its customers, according to a 3news.com report.



The development follows the company's earlier announcement that it would commence the payment of matured investments on Friday, October 20, 2023.



According to the report, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, who is the CEO of defunct Menzgold, personally oversaw the handover of GH¢5 million to the Ghana Police Service.



The amount is set to be distributed to customers who have followed the company's protocols and validation processes during the settlement period.



Eligible customers are urged to strictly adhere to the dates provided to them during the completion of the necessary forms to ensure a smooth and efficient disbursement of their funds.



Menzgold is said to be in the process of furnishing police with a list of customers scheduled to receive payments.



AM/SARA



