NAM 1 outlines yet another payment plan for MenzGold customers

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

After several lists released by the embattled MenzGold Gold Dealership which they failed to pay, MenzGold has once again released another list of clients the company intends to pay.



According to the defunct Gold Dealership Company, it will pay through Bank Deposits.



This, the company said, is because of an attempt to avoid overcrowding and also avoid attacks from other clients of the company.



The payment period will span from December 20, 2021, to June 2022.



MenzGold Ghana Limited a Gold Dealership has come under immense pressure to pay its clients who the company owes several millions of Ghana cedis.



The company has since been closed down by the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) after they were found out to have been operating illegally.



Nana Appiah Mensah who is the Chief Executive Officer for the company has over the years promised to pay back all monies owed to clients but that hasn’t seen the light of day.