NAM 1 never committed any crime; he was ‘too smart’ - Maurice Ampaw defends EOCO boss

Outspoken private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has taken shots at Menzgold customers awaiting the prosecution of its CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1 by the state.



He mocked that “they will wait for long,” after insisting the former CEO of Menzgold “never committed any crime” in his line of work.



Maurice Ampaw was in support of Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) claims that it is becoming difficult to find evidence to prosecute NAM 1.



The EOCO boss explained that nothing is a crime until it is made a crime by legislation.



She stated, "sometimes you know someone has committed a crime but lack the relevant law to support your case."



“An example is the Menzgold case. Which law, which Act did he break? And it is becoming difficult even prosecuting that case because no law will define the offence,” the EOCO boss stated.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Maurice Ampaw who has nicknamed himself a “proud Menzgold customer” lauded the EOCO boss for “telling the customers the hard truth”.



According to him, NAM 1 was ‘too smart’ to meet all legal requirements to back his work which made it legal.



"His lawyers did all that for him before he started his business,” he claimed.



Adding that, "his work was transparent, there are no criminal records about his business.”



"Customers even signed contracts to earn money. So, what offence did he commit?" he questioned.











