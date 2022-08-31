You are here: HomeNews2022 08 31Article 1613660

General News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: GNA

NAM 1 has no Service Passport - Foreign Affairs Ministry

Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzfold Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzfold

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MoFARI) has debunked claims that Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1, the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, holds a service passport.

The Ministry in a statement said the Passport Office had not issued any Service Passport to NAM 1.

It said checks from its system indicated that NAM 1 only held an ordinary passport, which was issued in Accra, by the Passport Office.

The Ministry urged the public to, therefore, disregard the said media publications.

