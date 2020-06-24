General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

NAM 1 faces fresh charges

The State on Tuesday filed new charges against the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the Court that the State had filed a new charge sheet against the accused but his directives were that he should hold on to it and also the plea taking of the accused

“We, therefore, plead with the court not to take his plea as there will be further instructions l need to adhere to going forward,” he said.



The Court presided over by Ellen Asamoah granted the request of the prosecution.



NAM 1 is facing 63 counts of money laundering, stealing, taking deposits without authority with other family members now at large.



His lawyers were not opposed to the new charge sheet but pleaded with the Court to expedite the process for their client.



There was a heavy security presence when NAM 1 appeared in Court.



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019 granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢1 billion with five sureties, three to be justified.



He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State.



He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 10am.



He was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretenses, carrying on a deposit-taking business without licence, sale of minerals without licence, unlawful deposit taking, and money laundering.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totaling GHC1.6 billion from customers.



The court adjourned the trial to Monday, July 20.





