NAM 1 back in court on September 27

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The case in which the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, defunct gold dealership firm, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM 1's case was adjourned to September 27.



This was because the sitting judge is indisposed.



At the last court sitting on July 16, the prosecution had told the court that, they are still waiting for the Attorney General officer’s advice on the matter.



Earlier this year, on February 21, the lawyers of Nana Appiah Mensah asked the court to strike out charges levelled against him if the prosecution was not ready.



NAM1 has since 2019 been trekking court for charges including defrauding by false pretences with the trial yet to commence.



Background



NAM 1 was initially charged with 13 counts of abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.



The charges were later amended to 61 with his plea yet to be taken on them.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.



The State had previously on June 24, 2020, filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.



DSP Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea taking of the accused.



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM1 bail in the sum of GH¢1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.



He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State. The state had since amended its charged sheet which is yet to be moved.



He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 10:00 hours.