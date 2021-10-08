NALAG condemns assault of members at MMDCE polls

Politics of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) has condemned the assault of some of its members during the confirmation process of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) of Ga the Central Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region and Achiase District Assembly in the Eastern Region.



Among the persons assaulted are the Presiding Member of the Ga Central Municipal Assembly and an Assembly Member of the Achiase District.



“The Association condemns in no uncertain terms the assault on such Honorable Members and any such intimidation or threats that may be directed at any Assembly Member for exercising their rights to confirming the MMDCE nominees”, a statement signed by General Secretary Kokro Amankwah said.



Read the full statement below:



STOP ASSAULTING PRESIDING AND ASSEMBLY MEMBERS WHO HAVE EXERCISED THEIR RIGHTS DURING THE CONFIRMATION OF METROPOLITAN, MUNICIPAL AND DISTRICT CHIEF EXECUTIVES (MMDCEs) - NALAG



The Local Government Act 2016, Act 936 Section 20 (1) stipulates that “There shall be a District Chief Executive for each district appointed by the President with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of the members of the District Assembly present and voting at the meeting.”



This enjoins Assembly Members to confirm the persons nominated by the President of the Republic of Ghana into the office of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executive. This mandate is the sole decision of the Assembly Members and must not be influenced in any form or shape whether by threat, intimidation, assault, or any such means that will interfere with the exercise of such right.



The Association has appealed to all Members in previous communications to as a matter of necessity confirm the MMDCE nominees to offset any such delays in implementing major decisions that may have arisen during the period which our Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) had Acting MMDCEs. However, we bemoan all forms of threats, harassments, humiliations, and undue frustrations on our members and other public officers which frowns on their fundamental human rights.



Such acts are barbaric and must not be found among men of Honorable state as within our MMDAs.



We call on all authorities responsible for security and peace, particularly the police force in the country to rise to protect honourable members and to arrest any such person who will be found culpable of threatening or assaulting public officers such as our Assembly Members. If we allow such to become the norm, it will foster division and cause a threat to our National Security.



A CALL FOR CALM



We urge all our members to remain calm and remain committed to the national development agenda for the good of the country whiles being cautious of their personal safety at all times.



We also call on our members to ensure that the whole process is not marred with any violence or unconstitutional activities which will affect the successes we have chalked under our democracy.



We still encourage our members to put all differences aside and let peace prevail before, during, and after the confirmation of our MMDCEs.



SIGNED:



HON. KOKRO AMANKWAH (GENERAL SECRETARY)