NAGRAT to strike

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has served notice to strike if the government does not restore names of teachers who names were deleted from the payroll.



He noted that the reasons for some of these deletions were flimsy for which they should be restored.



President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonou told journalists in Accra on Thursday February 17 that some teachers have gone four months without salaries. There is also a case at the Suhum Senior High and Technical School, who has gone fifteen months without salary.



“The reason for some of these deletion are flimsy and the precure of going through prescription of the code of conduct is usually violated. we have teachers who have done without salaries for three months, six months and we even have a case from secondary technical who has gone without salaries for the past fifteen months,” he said.



“The leadership of the NAGRAT calls for the immediate restoration of the names,” he said.



NAGRAT also rejected plans by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to appoint headteachers for schools in Ghana.



Mr Carbonou said the Ministry has no such power to appoint headmasters for the various schools. It is the duty of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to make such appointments and not the Ministry, he said.



He said “There are a lot of issues in the educational sector that must be addressed but we are all pretending as though there are no issues.



“One of the them is the decision by the Ministry of Education to appoint headmasters and headmistresses and they are starting with STEM schools but he Ministry has no power to appoint headmasters or headmistress.”



He added “It is the function of the Ghana Education Service (GES), the GES has that power to appoint headmasters and headmistresses, not the Ministry of Education.”



He further called on the Ministry of Education to withdraw the advertisement inviting applicants to apply for the position of headmaster or headmistress.



“So the advertisement brought by the Ministry inviting applicants to apply to be headmasters and headmistress in STEM schools should be withdrawer by the Ministry immediately,” Mr Carbonou said.