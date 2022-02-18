NAGRAT fights Education Ministry over interference in solely GES matters

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is up in arms with the Ministry of Education over its latest interference in the matters that should ordinarily be handled by the Ghana Education Service (GES).



President of NAGRAT Mr. Angel Kabonu wonders why the Ministry must advertise for consideration of positions for headmasters and the likes when that falls within the mandate of the GES.



“There are a lot of issues in the educational sector that must be addressed but we are all pretending as though there are no issues. One of them is the decision by the Ministry of Education to appoint headmasters and headmistresses and they are starting with STEM schools but the Ministry has no power to appoint headmasters or headmistress.”



He said, “It is the function of the Ghana Education Service (GES), the GES has that power to appoint headmasters and headmistresses, not the Ministry of Education.”



He further called on the Ministry of Education to withdraw the advertisement inviting applicants to apply for the position of headmaster or headmistress.



“So, the advertisement brought by the Ministry inviting applicants to apply to be headmasters and headmistress in STEM schools should be withdrawer by the Ministry immediately,” Mr. Carbonou said.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education is yet to respond to a two-week ultimatum by NAGRAT for the withdrawal of the advertisement and allow the GES which has the sole prerogative to take charge.