NAGRAT Volta re-elects regional executive members by acclamation

Regional News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: GNA

Delegates at this year's Volta Regional Quadrennial Conference of National Association of Graduate Teachers ( NAGRAT) have re-elected their regional executives by acclamation to steer the affairs of the association for the next four years.



They include; Mr. David Gellie, Chairman, Mr. Gbedzeha Kossi Emmanuel, Secretary, Mr. Kporfor Ernest, Publicity and Organizing Secretary, Mr. Nugbe Godswill, Finance Officer, and Madam Opoku Janet Bubube, Ladies Of Excellence Coordinator.



They will, however, start work from January next year, after the national delegate conference slated for November this year, to be held in Ho, in the Volta region, which would pave for the swearing-in of regional executive members.



Mr. David Gellie, Chairman of the association, on behalf of his colleagues expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in them and pledged the executives' commitment and determination to discharge their duties effectively.



He called for support from members of the association, saying they would not disappoint them and that they were ready to sacrifice their time and resources for the growth and success of NAGRAT in the region.



Mr. Gellie said they would continue to fight for the welfare of all members, adding that, his outfit would also ensure that the resources of the union at their disposal were used judiciously for the betterment of all.



Mr. Angel Carbonu, President of NAGRAT, commended members of the executive on their re-election and charged them to execute their mandate properly and effectively to enhance the welfare of members of the Association in the region.



He said nationals would not relent in efforts to champion the progress of members of the union and asked that members rally behind them so they would continue to develop possible ways to bring positive changes into the lives of all members.



The President said the union played a vital role in the lives of members, thus the need for all to endeavour to uphold its tenets and contribute their quota to sustain it, saying, “sometimes until you fall in trouble, you would not know the value of the union.”



Mr. Carbon urged members of the union to desist from attacking each other but rather remain united to prosecute their agenda and to ensure that the mandate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) was fulfilled adequately.



Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Volta Regional Director of Education, in a speech read on her behalf by Madam Millicent Dakeh, Volta Regional Girls' Education Officer, commended the leadership of NAGRAT for their dedication and commitment, which led to many successes chalked by the union.



She described the Association as one of the “powerful teacher unions” in the country that lobbies, advocates, and fights for better and improved conditions of service of its members.



The Director said the principle -“in unity lies strength" on which teacher unionism was established laid emphasis on togetherness and teamwork and the need for splinter groups that constituted teacher unions to have one strong voice."







She said unity among teacher unions was paramount to help them fight for improved conditions of service for the members and influence government decisions as far as formulation and implementation of educational policies and programmes were concerned.



The call for unity among splinter groups in the Teacher Unions, could not have been more timely at a time when the plights of teachers such as inadequate teaching and learning materials, poor conditions of service, and economic hardship as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19 must be addressed to create a conducive environment for personnel in the Service to serve their country, she said.



Madam Amafuga said the Management of the Regional Education Directorate was much interested in the welfare and improved conditions of service of teachers and called for effective collaboration between NAGRAT and the Directorate.



There were solidarity messages from sister Unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana.