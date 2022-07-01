NAELP organizes community engagement and sensitization workshop for reclamation of mined out lands in selected sites in the Eastern region

Regional News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: Samuel Osene-Akwah, Contributor

The National Alternative Employment And Livelihood Programme (NAELP) for illegal miners has organized a community engagement and sensitization workshop for the reclamation of mined sites for stakeholders in Atiwa West District and Abuakwa South Municipality on the 29th June, 2022.



The first phase commenced from Kwabeng in the Atiwa West District and the second phase also took place in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality. Both workshops saw over 300 participants and stakeholders from various towns in the Atiwa West and Abuakwa South. The DCE for Atiwa West District, Hon. Seth Asante (Esq) briefed participants and stakeholders present during his welcome address that the assembly and natives from the district will support the programme to make it a success for the benefit of the district.



Dr. Louise Carol Donkor, Mr. Benedict Addae, Hon. Seth Asante, DCE for Atiwa West, Hon. Seth Acheampong, E/R Minister, Hon. Akosua Asabea Annor, MCE for Abuakwa South Municipality, Mr. Evans Yarquah amongst others.



Mr. Evans Yarquah took participants and stakeholders through a presentation where he explained the overview of the reclamation (earth) work process and related safety management issues.



"We first have to study the area to inform us in the design or the approach on how we are going to reclaim these lands," said Mr. Evans Yarquah.



The two contractors to ensure this reclamation is done perfectly are Savannah Grande and Nathawo Properties and Investment Limited.



Stakeholders and Participants present asked how are they going to make sure the reclamation is done, and how well are they prepared to protect the reclaimed areas.



The contractors explained to them that they will involve all stakeholders in the reclamation, and pleaded with them to support them in this project, for workers will be employed from these communities where the reclamation is going to take place.



"After studying the land, we will look out for wherever there are pits left to pump out all water from these pits to aid us to have a successful reclamation with fresh topsoil," said the contractors.



The MCE for Abuakwa South Municipality, Hon. Akosua Asabea Annor advised stakeholders to make sure they take proper care of our water bodies. She again pleaded with participants and stakeholders to cooperate with NAELP to make the reclamation a success.



The regional minister, Hon. Seth Acheampong in his closing remarks tasked stakeholders to support NAELP to execute this project for the benefit of us all.



"No one is against mining, but what we are against is illegal mining and at this point, we need your cooperation to end galamsey, also let's support to do all reclamation to restore our water bodies and lands," said Hon. Seth Acheampong.