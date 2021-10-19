NADMO is taking steps to minimize effects of floods - Mr Ayisi

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. George Kwadwo Ayisi, Director of Communications, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Ghana, has said the Organisation is taking steps to help minimize the effects of floods on citizens.



He said perennial flooding had been a problem in most areas in the capital, saying the organisation had identified such places and efforts were being made to curtail the situation, or minimize its effects in any eventualities.



Mr Ayisi who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, on Monday said some of the steps taken include collaborating with the Meteorological Department to provide daily reports on the weather patterns.



"When we receive these daily reports, we relay them to our Regional and Districts officers who then relay same to people in their districts communities for them to prepare in case of any rains," he said.



He said NADMO had also identified some places dubbed 'Safe Heavens' including the Independence Square, Holy Spirit Cathedral among others in Accra, where people in flood prone areas could move to for safety during heavy downpours.



Mr Ayisi said "community sensitization is also part of the measures we have put in place. People are engaged at the community level and enlightened about what they should do when the rain comes, and we are also partnering a number of Assemblies to do dredging in some areas".



He noted that somewhere last year, government constructed additional drains in some parts of Accra, to reduce the floods, and currently the Ministry of Works and Housing was engaged in dredging the odor drain as well as Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and surrounding areas.



The Director of Communications stressed that where flash flooding occured in people's houses, the inconveniences were bound to happen, but NADMO only comes in to help when the lives and livelihoods of people were in danger.



"In such situations, we ascertain the degree of the damage caused, and if there is the need to support with some relief items, we go ahead to do that," he added.



He cautioned the public about the current changes in weather pattern and urged them to heed to any information about rainfall.



"Move away to safe places anytime the rains come, exercise patience and stay at home or a safe place when it's about to rain. Do not drive or walk in flood waters and let us advise our children not to play in flood waters," he added.