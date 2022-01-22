NADMO is not fit for purpose - Apaak

General News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa-South has said that “NADMO is not fit for purpose”.



According to him, the National Disaster Management Organisation is under-resourced to perform certain crucial duties when the situation calls for it.



His comment comes on the back of the inability of displaced people in Apiate, to find relief centres to pass the night after their buildings were razed down with some engulfed in flames.



Many of these people have had to make do, seeking shelter in church buildings and classrooms following the explosion.



When he sat on TV3’s Newday morning show, he noted that, though NADMO has a record of being under-resourced, “it has worsened under this regime”.



He however called for thorough investigations to be done to ensure people who may be found culpable of shedding responsibility or being involved one way or the other, do not go scot-free.



Background



A massive explosion occurred at Apiate in the Western Region, Thursday. The accident was said to have happened after a motorcycle collided with a truck transporting explosives to a mining site resulting in an unforeseen explosion.



The vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on behalf of the president presented some relief items, including rice to the displaced indigenes of Apiate with a promise of rebuilding their destroyed homes.