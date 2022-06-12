NADMO in search of 'swimmer' carried away by floodwaters

Regional News of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Ga East Municipality of Accra, is in search of a 48-year-old man who has been carried away by floodwaters in an attempt to swim as a form of catharsis for his pressures.



According to Angelonline.com.gh sources, the incident occurred on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Ablodjei, a suburb of Accra, after the afternoon rains.



Per the report, Daniel Kofi Akem Blankson, the “swimmer,” had given his phone to a student who was a passerby together with colleagues, to film him as he undertook the exercise.



In the video, Mr Akem Blankson stripped himself of his clothes and dived into the roiling water. What initially seemed to be his movement downstream turned out to be the effects of a strong current.



The scene caused the students to be alarmed, who cried for help as what was entertaining degenerated into a disturbing event.



At the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the swimmer was yet to be known.



Officials of NADMO in the region have since the incident’s report been in search of him, whether dead or alive.



They also request to speak with the students who witnessed the event for further details on same.



Mr Akem Blankson, who is short in height and chocolate in complexion, is said to be a father of nine.



The public by the publication is therefore encouraged to provide information to authorities upon chancing on him.