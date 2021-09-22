NADMO doesn’t have a proper structure for promotion through the ranks – PRO

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Public Relations Officer of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) George Ayisi, has posited that the organization does not have a proper structure to ensure the promotion of its workers through the ranks.



His statement comes on the back of complaints by workers of the disaster management body that the organization does not ensure promotion of its personnel through the ranks even when they have upgraded themselves by way of higher learning and number of years on the job.



Mr Ayisi admitted that there are workers who have improved themselves by way of acquiring knowledge in disaster management but they have not been factored in for promotion at NADMO.



He said the issue has been a headache for the Director-General of the organization to employ consultants to review the promotion scheme for the staff of NADMO and workshops to that effect but he is yet to ascertain the outcome of that consultancy work.



Mr Ayisi also pointed out that the workers of the disaster management body do not have a risk allowance to cover them in their duties of disaster management in the country.



The Public Relations Officer admitted that he has many personnel from the organization calling him to complain that they have been working for ten years and have upgraded themselves with Master’s degrees but NADMO has refused to acknowledge their promotions.



He said when he joined the organization the kind of stories he heard about the structures of NADMO were “mind-boggling” and he has come to terms with it himself.



Mr Ayisi made this statement in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3, Wednesday, September 22.



He was speaking on the back of calls by the workers of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) bemoaning the lack of proper structure in the organization to ensure the career promotion of its workers through the ranks.



“It’s been a big headache for my Director-General since he took over, in fact, we had consultants to review the scheme for our staff. We did some workshops and I’m yet to know where we have gotten to with that consultancy. And you know it’s like we don’t even take risk allowance, a disaster management organization we don’t have a risk allowance. And it is true that we have somebody with a Master’s degree and it’s not factored into the structures, that is why my boss wanted things properly restructured and then we can rise,” he said.



He concluded, “so yes there is work ongoing and it’s true, I have had people call me many times that they have been on the same rank for 10 to 12 years and in fact, they have even gone on to upgrade themselves in disaster issues at the Master’s level and yet they are not promoted. It is because of the structure, NADMO does not have a proper structure as far as rising through the ranks is concerned. When I came, some of the things I heard were mind-boggling.”