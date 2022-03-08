NADMO boss allegedly accused of foiling Tepa polling station election violence

Politics of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: mypurefmonline.com

Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation(NADMO), Nana Agyeman Prempeh has been accused of being behind the confusion and violence that characterized the ongoing New Patriotic Party(NPP) polling station elections at Tepa Anglican school polling station, Ahafo Ano North on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.



According to Pure FM sources, Nana Prempeh allegedly ordered a group of young men to disrupt the voting process which began yesterday, and has since insisted that his inlaw, who is also in the race be left to contest alone. In a video intercepted by mypurefmonline.com, some heavily built men believed to be party supporters are seen in heated arguments at the polling station.



However, narrating the incident in an interview with Kwame Adinkrah on Pure Morning Drive this morning, Mr. Wiafe Appiah Peter, a polling station chairman hopeful disclosed that he was called to a meeting chaired by the NADMO boss, where he was asked to step down.



”Nana Prempeh and the Municipal Chief Executive, Matina Nyantakyi Appiah have planned to take some of us out of the race. I was called to a meeting only to be told to step down for Nana Prempeh’s inlaw who’s an old man to contest… Because I refused, they keep distracting the process. As I speak, voting began yesterday but for the pocket of violence in my area, we were asked to return today and the same has been repeated.”



”How do we break the 8 with such attitude. The youth in Ahafo Ano North have taken a strong decision never to allow the older persons to take up positions.. enough of them already, he yelled.



However, he explained that voting has ended in the constituency with the exception of Tepa Anglican school polling station which has been postponed sine die.