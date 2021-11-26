NADMO asked to deal with earthquake-related issues decisively

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has been charged to prepare to effectively deal with earthquake-related issues, to reduce its impact on the country, in the event that it occurs.



Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, who made the call, asked NADMO to deal decisively with earthquake vulnerabilities and exposures, to reduce its impact should it occur.



He said that NADMO was critical to Ghana’s response to earthquake hazards confronting the country, and asked the reconstituted governing council of the organization to promote operational efficiency and pay attention to the welfare of personnel.



The minister was speaking in Accra during the inauguration of the governing council of NADMO, chaired by Brigadier General (Brg Gen) Kwame Oppong-Kyekyeku (rtd).



Other members include Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, Director-General of NADMO; Dominic A. Agyemang, Ministry of the Interior; Abena Osei-Asare, Deputy Minister of Finance; Tina Gifty Mensah, Deputy Minister of Health; Rev. Nii Amoo Darku, National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Risk Management; Robert Patrick Thomas Ankobeah, Chief Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Humu Abubakar, NADMO.



The rest are Kingsford Addai, NADMO; Peter Justice Dery, Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Osei Bonsu Amoah, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation; Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Emmanuel Osei Bediako, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Rev. Stephen Yaw Osei, Ministry of Works and Housing.



Mr Dery urged the council to ensure the welfare of the NADMO staff and improve the human resource, saying “I would like to entreat you to build the capacity of staff and make them effective, efficient and productive.



"Make decisions that would transform the NADMO into a world-class disaster management institution,” he added.



Mr Dery asked members of the council to be guided by its functions as spelled out in Section 8 of the National Disaster Management Organisation Act, 2016 (Act 927).



Brig. Gen. Oppong-Kyekyeku (rtd), on behalf of other members, expressed gratitude to the government for the opportunity to contribute to national development.



He also pledged the commitment of the governing council to tackle disaster-related challenges confronting the country.



Brig. Gen. Oppong-Kyekyeku (rtd) said, “we will put our resources, knowledge and experiences together to support NADMO in the execution of its mandate.”



He said the Council was aware of the effects of climate change on the country, and the council would work to address the problem.



Earthquake vulnerability refers to the propensity of exposed elements such as human beings, their livelihoods, and assets to suffer adverse effects when impacted by disasters, while exposures are the inventory of elements in an area in which hazard events may occur.