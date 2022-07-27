NABCO will not be cancelled in September – Deputy regional boss

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) has indicated that the programme will not be cancelled contrary to the assertions of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Speaking on the Ultimate Breakfast Show, Wilfred Owusu Gyasi pointed out that enrolling a fresh cohort unto the temporal graduate employment scheme, was not off the table.



“NABCO as a programme is not being cancelled. It is the first cohort of the programme which has seven models with a contractual arrangement of three years which was extended and is coming to an end on the first of September. NABco will exist. All the 263 districts will exist and I will not be in the office doing nothing,” he stated.



Responding in the affirmative, after insisting he will not want to take the wind out of the sails of his organisation, Mr. Owusu Gyasi responded “yes, certainly” to the question of whether or not a new cohort will be engaged.



The assertion from the NABCO boss appears to contradict the position of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta who insisted the programme which had cost the state 2.2 billion, will fold up in September.



The Finance Minister was emphatic that tens of thousands of graduates who were engaged between three and four years should take advantage of the upcoming YouStart programme to start their own businesses.



Wilfred Owusu Gyasi further gave assurances that all arrears owed the 30 thousand personnel who enjoyed the 1-year extension, will be settled.



He told host Julius Caesar Anadem, “All arrears for those 30 thousand who are still at post and working will be paid. There is a roadmap for payment of those monies.”



The NABCo boss asserted that the programme was a ten billion cedi programme that had already made provisions of some 599 million cedis in the 2018 budget as prepayment for all salary arrears to be offset but for the revenue challenges that the government has suffered.