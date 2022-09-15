NABCO trainees to take picketing to another level

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Nation Builders Corps, (NABCO) Trainees Association has threatened to embark on another picketing after all attempts to get the government to pay their accumulated arrears have failed.



It will be recalled that in August, 2022, the NABCO trainees picketed, starting from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and ending at the Black Star Square where they presented a petition to government.



According to them, they have not been paid allowance since November 2021, hence their decision to picket and to remind government of their unpaid salaries.



Read Also: We won’t stop picketing until govt intervenes- NABCO trainees



In a statement, the NABCO beneficiaries said, “We wish to bring to the attention of all NABCO beneficiaries and the media stations that after exhausting all possible avenues, including the recently held picketing followed by the time window given government to getting our arrears paid, the same issue lingers.



It is clear that our welfare is not of a concern to the government, thus, we will be staging another picketing at Jubilee House on the 20th of September, 2022, all things being equal.”



The NABCO trainees continued that,”The level of insensitivity suffered in the hands of the current administration is condemnable to the highest degree.”



They said the Trainees will converge at the forecourt of TV3 and match to the frontal area of Jubilee House.



The NABCO trainees stressed that they will not leave the premises until their arrears are paid.



“If it will require a sleepover, we are prepared to do so. We have already notified the police of our intention to hold another picketing at the Jubilee House. We wish to state emphatically that no form of resistance will be acceded to because our very source of livelihood is at stake,” the Trainees added.



The NABCO trainees continued,”Why should we be subjected to this obnoxious treatment? Our response looms with another scheduled picketing on the 20th of September, 2022.



Trainees are to take note of this new development and watch out for subsequent updates leading to the exercise on our various platforms.”