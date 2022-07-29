NABCO trainees to picket Jubilee House over unpaid allawa, end of program

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Members of the Nation Builders' Corp Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG) are threatening to picket at the seat of government, Jubilee House, in Accra on August 10, 2022, over unpaid stipends and the impending end of the program.



They are also demanding that the government reconsider its decision to impose the YouStart program on them and rather give them permanent jobs as promised.



Addressing a press conference in Kumasi on Friday, July 29, 2022, the President of the group, Dennis Opoku Okatakyie said they have not been paid for the past nine months which is making life unbearable for them.



He also urged the government to reconsider its decision to cancel the NABCO and impose the YouStart on them.



The group, he said is going to petition Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene on their behalf.



He said they are also going to petition the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as the Chief of Staff to remind them of the need to pay them and ensure they are employed permanently.



Presenting the Mid-Year budget, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced that the NaBCo program will be completed by 1st September 2022.



“So far, we have invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion. As they exit, the current cohort on the program are encouraged to take advantage of the YouStart initiative and other existing programs in our drive to build an entrepreneurial nation”, he urged