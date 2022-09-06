NABCO trainees apologise to Mahama; blame Akufo-Addo for deceiving them

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some angry beneficiaries of the Nation's Builders Corps (NABCO) in the Northern Region have unreservedly apologized to the former president, John Dramani Mahama, saying they were deceived by the "lies" of then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, to vote against the former in 2016.



Speaking at the just-ended Miisim Demo in Tamale, organised by Alliance for Progressive Forces over the hardship in the country, representatives of the NABCO trainees "cursed" President Akufo-Addo for what they described as "no future" to live up to.



"I want to stand on behalf of all NABCO beneficiaries to apologize to John Dramani Mahama and Ghanaians at large.



"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia peddled falsehoods about former president Mahama, and convinced us to vote for them.



“Now, they are owing us 11 months. Yet, they have refused to pay us," they said.



The NABCO beneficiaries also hinted that they would be resorting to legal means to get the government to pay them all the monies.



"So, therefore, we are sending them to court, what a government! God will punish him [the president] for us", the NABCO trainees told the gathering at the Tamale Jubilee Park over the weekend.



Hundreds of citizens took to the streets of Tamale on Saturday, September 3, 2022, to draw the government’s attention to the economic challenges facing the country.



They called for urgent steps to save Ghanaians from further hardship.



The group, made up of people from various walks of life and predominantly residents of Tamale, walked through some major streets of the northern regional capital, clad in red T-shirts with various placards, capturing the feelings of the demonstrators about the economy.



One of the leaders of the group, Prof. Jaspa Binduya explained that they were exercising their right as citizens to demand an improvement in the management of the economy through a peaceful demonstration.



The demonstration, dubbed 'Miisim demo', was scheduled to take place earlier but was postponed due to the deaths of the Mionlana, Mahamadu Abdulai, and the Northern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.



Miisim is a Dagbani word, which implies hardship; Miisim demo, therefore, means 'hardship demonstration'.