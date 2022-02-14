NABCO to conduct headcount of trainees in Greater Accra

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme has indicated that it will be conducting a headcount of trainees in the Greater Accra region who are currently working.



According to NABCO, the essence of the headcount is to facilitate the permanent employment of trainees who have remained at post after the programme officially end in November, 2021.



A statement shared by the NABCO coordinator for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Idora Ekuban which was sighted by GhanaWeb, said: “There is going to be a headcount of all trainees in the region and currently at post. All Trainees in the region have been segmented into four different zones of which AMA falls under ZONE ONE.”



It added that the trainees should come alone with “introductory letter from Module Implementing Partners (MIPs) spelling out duties performed by the trainee and indicating that the trainee has been at post after October; duly signed, stamped and contacts provided; school certificate; national service certificate; a regional recommendation letter and a signed copy of the NABCO engagement letter.”



Meanwhile, NABCO trainees have planned to demonstrate on February 17, 2022, for the payment of arrears owed them and for permanent employment.



After the demonstration was announced, two months arrears owed the trainees were paid but the trainees are still insisting they would be going on the demonstration for the nation to hear their cry for permanent employment.