NABCO recruits to receive September to December allowance next year – Coordinator

General News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

NABCO beneficiaries demand payment of arrears



Over 49,000 trainees have been absorbed, says Akufo-Addo



Akufo-Addo launched the NABCO initiative in 2018



The Upper East Regional Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), Khan Jambeidu, has revealed that trainees under the scheme will receive their September to December allowance next year.



According to him, the delay is a matter of concern which will be addressed as soon as possible for them to be paid.



Speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio, the Upper East Regional Coordinator of NABCO said the stipends for the trainees owed in September, October, November, and December will be paid as soon as possible.



"As you are aware, we are experiencing an unusually long delay in the payment of stipends. We have not yet paid, which is a source of concern for us. But we’re always up to the challenge and working on it," he said.



Meanwhile, on December 25, 2021, some Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) beneficiaries took to Twitter to demand payment of their 4 months arrears owed them by government.



The beneficiaries are demanding that government pay them to enable them to support themselves during this yuletide.



These demands have caused #NABCO to top trends as number one in Ghana.



Some beneficiaries who took to Twitter wrote, “We don't know the kind wrong we did as nabco interns to deserve this kind of treatment in our mother land. Hmmn There's nothing more painful than when it's at the end of the year and you cannot get your old parents a small bag of rice. What a shame it is.” YawNabco tweeted.



“NABCO personnel, Christmas Christmas tree fa wo B3n Cat face with tears of joyCat face with tears of joyCat face with tears of joy, 4 months you haven’t been paid how to u even call home House with garden” Naturewaa added.



“You didn't pay NABCO personnels. How do you feel when you and your family are enjoying the Christmas whilst they languish in pain Mr. President?”



Beneficiaries of the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO) introduced in 2018 have been asked to remain at post until an arrangement is made for their contract to be made permanent.



The arrangement is part of the exit preparations after the three-year training.



The scheme was introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to solve the protracted social issue of youth unemployment in the country.



By the contracts signed by the 100,000 trainees, it was to end on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



It was run under seven modules namely Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitise Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, and Civic Ghana.