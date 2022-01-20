NABCO beneficiaries better off even with government owing them - Dennis Aboagye

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

We are better off now than in 2016, Dennis Aboagye



A member of the National Communication’s Team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has said that, beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) program are in a better position with their names part of a list of persons to be paid arrears by government than being completely unemployed with no income at all.



According to him the unemployment situation is better under the current government than it was under their predecessor’s – the John Mahama-led administration and the evidence, according to him, is in the growth of the NABCO policy.



His comment comes on the back of the current economic situation the country is facing in recent times.



Reacting to some 4-month arrears government owes beneficiaries of the program, he said that it is better to have someone owing you than being in abject poverty with absolutely no work to do.



When he sat on TV3’s Newday morning show, Dennis Aboagye noted, “it is complete dishonesty to say we were in a better place in 2016 than where we are now, we are better off now than we were in 2016.



“Today, at least the NABCO beneficiary is on a certain list, government is owing him for four months when I have someone owing, I am better off than being in so much poverty that I have not even had anything to do for someone to owe me,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Meteorological agency has said that beneficiaries of the program working under the agency who do not come to work will be left out should any employment opportunity be opened.

NABCO beneficiaries in a reaction to this have said they do not have the resources to fund their transportation to and from work