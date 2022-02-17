NABCO Demo: We have families to cater for, plus all the placards displayed

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NABCO trainees cry for permanent employment



Trainees want all arrears paid



Job experience without a livelihood is useless – NABCO





Scores of trainees of the Nation Builders’ Corps programme are on the street demonstrating the inability of the government to offer them permanent employment.



In addition to the demand for permanent employment, the trainees will also be seeking the payment of arrears owed them, ranging from four to eight months.



The trainees who converged at the Obra Sport, Circle, were clad in red and black attire to show their frustration carrying placards with various sentiments on the abrupt end of the programme.



They will be moving to the Independent Square to present a petition to the Chief Executive Officer of NABCO, Dr Ibrahim Anyars.



Some of the statements on the placard include: NABCO trainees have families too; when are you paying our 10 months arrears Mr President, NABCO nurses also matter; we are interested in permanent jobs and not 699.25



See all the pictures from the demo below:































