N/R: Police arrest National Service personnel for duping job seekers

Regional News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Police in the Northern Region have arrested a National Service personnel at Yendi Senior High School, Ziblim Abdul Latif, for allegedly duping some job seekers in the region and issuing them fake appointments and posting letters from the Ghana Education Service.



The suspect is said to have charged unsuspecting victims between GHC5,000 and GHC9,000 forging the signatures of the Northern Regional Director of Education as well as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.



Police in the region are conducting further investigation into the matter.



The Northern Regional Director of Education, Dr. Peter Attafuah, told GBC News in an interview, that, ‘fake recruitments are widespread in the region and warned the public to be circumspect.