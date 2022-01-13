MzGee's husband challenges Bawumia's aide to release recording of their conversation

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Raymond Acquah has explained why he called Bawumia's aide



He denied telling Bawumia's aide that his wife has done a story on TT's voice note



Bawumia's aide has been accused of leaking TT's begging audio



Raymond Acquah, the husband of MzGee, the media personality Psalm Adjeteyfio contacted for leftovers in her kitchen, has been explaining why he contacted Dr. Gideon Boako, who is an aide to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the actor’s latest plea.



In a Facebook comment under Dr Gideon Boako’s post, Acquah stated categorically that, he contacted the Veep's aide because of the relationship the office of the Vice President had established with the actor.



He denied telling Dr. Bawumia’s aide that, his wife was writing a story on the actor’s voice note initially sent to the TV presenter.



“I only reached out on Jan 1, 2022, to seek clarification on the relationship established between your office and the actor and asked you to extend further help if it was possible.



“At no point in that conversation did I suggest to you that she or I was writing a story on the voice note. Since we agreed nothing on that voice note cast any bad light on your office why will you seek to stop its release or thank me for not writing a story on it?”



Raymond Acquah further indicated that he was shocked by the claim that he and the wife promised to kill such a story.



“I am equally, I am absolutely certain no such statement came out of my mouth. She was right by my side during that conversation with you and when you asked me to share the voice note with you she gave me the green light.



“I know you may have the ability to record phone conversations like the one that transpired between us on Saturday, Jan 1, 2022, or have at your disposal top-notch security technology to obtain the same, please, I beg you in the name of God, publish it here let everybody listen to the conversation and determine for themselves whether I said anything about writing a story and or releasing any tape.



“In fact, if you release the conversation and it backs your claims about an indication on my side to release any tape or write any story, I will resign from my current employment and never practise journalism ever again,” he said.



Acquah concluded, “even if you were incensed by what she wrote you gave me your word that you will take this down when I asked you to amend it to reflect the truth, I pray you to keep your word.”



Background



Psalm Adjeteyfio, the popular actor in ‘Taxi Driver’ TV series in a voice note to MzGee stated that, all those who promised to him withdrew after the Vice President sent him GH¢50,000 following a viral video that saw the actor cry for help.



The situation, TT said, has created a lot of problems for him.



He further told MzGee that, he has made some investment with the GH¢50,000 Dr Bawumia sent him and it will take some time for him to enjoy the benefit from the investment.



“MzGee good afternoon, I’m wondering if you would have some leftovers in your kitchen to spare. [The] reason is, people who use to help have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Vice President had given me the money. But you would agree with me that [with] such monies, you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done and when you make investments too, it will take time before you begin enjoying it,” the Taxi Driver TV series actor explained.



“Right now, the situation has created a lot of problems for me; you know, a lot of people used to help me a lot but now everybody…I even understood that some people contributed some money in States to be sent to me; the moment they heard [that the Vice President had given me the money] everybody went for his money,” Psalm Adjeteyfio added.



Many had called out the media personality for leaking a private conversation with the actor but she has denied doing such a thing and stated that the voice note in question was only sent to Dr Gideon Boako of the Vice President’s office and if he is the one who leaked it for political gains then “…may God show him and his cohorts what it feels like to put to be out for ridicule! May he never find sleep! May peace elude his home!”



