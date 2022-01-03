Myopic, ignorant people call me doom Prophet – Nigel Gaisie

General News of Monday, 3 January 2022

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie has stated that most people who vilify him for his work do not have an understanding of what prophetic ministry is about.



According to the controversial prophet, most people who tend to describe him as a doom prophet are either myopic or ignorant about who a prophet of God is.



“Most times that people on radio, TV and the rest refer to me as a doom prophet and the rest; most of them respectfully and in all humility, I have to say they are myopic, they are ignorant. They don’t know what they are saying,” he stated in an interview with Kofi Adomah.



In what was to clear the air on issues surrounding the 2021 crossover prophecies he issued about the year 2022, Prophet Nigel explained that his work as a prophet is inspired by the Holy Spirit that is not subject to human control.



Among other things, he addressed the directive by the Ghana Police Service against doom prophecies and his eventual use of evasive tactics to deliver his end-of-year prophecies on December 31, 2021.



According to him, the wrath of God is imminent on Ghana due to what he said is efforts to gag and persecute men of God in the country.



“If an IGP or a government official goes to say we should prophesy the way he wants then that means you are gagging God, you are gagging the council of heaven. And the Bible says that all sins shall be forgiven but one that is done against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven,” he stated.



