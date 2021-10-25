Myopia likely to increase amongst children due to excessive use of tech gadgets – Optometrist

Health News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Principal Optometrist at Fresh Look Eye Center, Dr James Duah-Bisiw, says myopia is likely to increase among children in the future due to consistent use of technological gadgets for prolonged hours without parental supervision.



Myopia, also known as nearsightedness is a common vision condition in which objects can be seen clearly when closer but seen blurry when farther.



It occurs when the shape of the eye causes light rays to bend (refract) incorrectly, focusing images in front of your retina. Myopia may develop gradually or rapidly, often worsening during childhood and adolescence.



Speaking in an interview, Dr Duah-Bisiw stated that an increase in myopic cases among children will make it difficult for them to view their boards in their classrooms and that will can have a negative effect on their academic achievements.



“Almost 90 percent of children are hooked on to gadgets. Some of them can spend four hours continuously on these gadgets without parental supervision,”



“One thing that is likely to happen that in the near future is that myopia is going to be on the increase and a lot of kids are going to wear glasses because of their inability to see well at a distance.”



He further explained that the consistent use of gadgets for prolonged hours develops the near vision to the detriment of the distant vision.



Dr Duah-Bisiw encouraged parents to take their kids on a regular eye checkup because most eye problems generate silently and one may never know until the eye is properly reviewed.



This, he said, will help detect eye problems at the earliest when they can be treated with minimum effort and treatment cost.



He added that it also helps to correct vision changes and provides required eye care tips to maintain healthy eyes.