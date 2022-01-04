My worst performing Minister in 2021 was Ken Ofori-Atta - Manasseh

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has spoken about his best and worst minister in the year 2021.



According to him, the Greater Accra Regional Minister is the best performer while the worst is Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



"My best performing Minister is the Greater Accra Minister, Henry Quartey, and my worst performing Minister is Ken Ofori-Atta," Manasseh said during an end-of-year discussion on Accra-based Joy FM, last week.



Manasseh, an ardent critic to the government also spoke about his biggest disappointment in 2021 being the hounding out of office of former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Dormelevo.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister has a very busy 2021 earning him lots of praise across the political divide.



The relocation of onion traders from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku, the operation clean your frontage and ban on tricycles plying the motorway are some of his achievements.



For his part, Ofori-Atta had a hard 2021 which saw him fail to deliver the year's budget because he was seeking medical treatment at the time in the United States.



He returned in time to deliver the mid-year budget review and the later in the year, the 2022 budget.



But that budget was purportedly rejected, followed by a purported recission and purported approval by Parliament - a process that degenerated into open brawls on the floor of the house.