My working visit to Northern, Savanna strengthened our relationship – Mahama

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has said his working visit to the Northern and Savanna regions offered him the opportunity to reconnect with the traditional and religious leaders.



The former President in a Facebook post on Monday, July 17, 2023, stated that he was humbled and impressed by the hospitality and warmth.



“I have been in the Northern and Savanna Regions on a working visit throughout the weekend, during which I had the honour of meeting with several of our chiefs and Muslim leaders.



“It has been an excellent opportunity to, once again, meet our traditional and religious leaders, discuss important issues, and strengthen our relationships,” Mr. Mahama stated.



The chiefs visited include Tolon Naa Major Abubakari Sulemana (Rtd.), Kaasuliyili Naa Yakubu Bukari, Lingbun Naa Sayibu, and Nyankpala Naa Ibrahim Mahama.



“I was humbled and impressed by the hospitality and warmth. I look forward to continuing to work together to promote peace and prosperity in our communities as we Build the Ghana we Want Together,” the former President added.