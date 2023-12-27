'My wife's private part is on fire, come and quench it’- Fire Service records over 600,000 prank calls in a month

General News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assistant Divisional Officer Alex King Nartey from the Public Relations Department of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) expressed concern over the escalating number of prank calls the service receives on their emergency lines.



Describing the trend as "worrying," Nartey revealed that within just one month this year, the GNFS had recorded over 600,000 prank calls.



Speaking in an interview on Joynews on December 26, 2023, he revealed that individuals make inappropriate and offensive comments, with some even resorting to indecent behavior such as masturbation while on the emergency call lines.



“Please avoid prank calls because, within just one month this year, we received over 600,000 prank calls.



“If I tell you some of the silly things they say, you would be surprised. People call and excuse me to say, some people even masturbate on our call lines. That’s the truth. People call and when they hear the voice of female reps, then you hear them jerking off. Those are preposterous things.



“It is very uncomfortable; people call and they would be singing, someone would call and tell you, 'My wife’s private part is on fire; come and quench it.' And parents also leave their phones with their children, and children call just to insult some of our people. You see when you do that, you are on the line and you are holding the line,” he said.



He lamented that pranksters often use the excuse of reporting false emergencies to engage in such preposterous actions.



He pointed out that when individuals engage in such behavior, they tie up emergency lines, preventing others with genuine emergencies from accessing the services they need.



"You see when you do that, you are on the line and you are holding the line; it is just like your mobile phone; it’s like someone is holding the line. You can’t pick up another call. So, when there is someone there or playing pranks with us, then there is the possibility of denying another person," Nartey stated.





Some people call and masturbate on our call lines - Ghana National Fire Service. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/0dwmtA0P8C — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) December 25, 2023

AM/GA