My wife never presented the E-Levy cake - Majority Leader

Politics of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority leader refutes claims that his E-Levy cake was intentional



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu speaks on E-Levy cake again



E-Levy cake presented at Majority Leader's birthday party causes stir



The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has denied assertions that it was his wife who ordered the controversial E-Levy cake for his birthday bash.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said his wife presented a different cake which was used prior to the arrival of the E-Levy cake.



"My wife was not the one who presented the cake...It was some friends. My wife ordered for the blue and white cake which had my full name written on it. The Vice president and his wife even cut the cake with us. We even cut two more cakes and shared to the guest," the Suame MP said in an interview on Hello FM.



The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs continued that the E-Levy cake arrived when the party was almost ending.



He further stated that before the arrival of the green (E-Levy) cake, he had earlier taken advantage of the occasion to explain to guests what government seeks to achieve with the taxation system.



"It was when we were almost ending the event and the MC announced that someone had brought in another cake. The truth is I was telling people about the E-Levy. It is not a bad thing. I spent some time explaining how the E-Levy will be beneficial to the Ghanaian economy. My wife even told me to stop talking about E-Levy since they were there to celebrate my birthday."



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu however denied knowledge of the person who presented the E-Levy cake.



Responding to critics who are against the passage of the E-Levy Bill, the MP said despite the opposition, he strongly believes that it will work.



He quoted a statement by former president Dr Busia which reads, "'to be a successful politician in Africa, one must be ready to stomach a lot of things; good or bad'. That is my motivation. For me, so far as I know I'm being truthful before God, I don't bother about lies."



"So if I use my occasion to talk educate people about the good of E-Levy, what crime have I committed?" Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added.



One can recall that the viral E-Levy cake presented to the Suame MP was met with several backlashes from the public with claims that it was intended to mock Ghanaians.



In defence, some NPP MPs have claimed the cake was from the Minority caucus.



