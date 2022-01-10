‘My way or the high way' is too prevalent in our politics’ – Arthur K laments

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy has lamented intransigence among political opponents in the country.



According to him, there is the need for politicians to learn that democracy is about 'give and take' and not a case of forcing one’s views and ideas on others.



The one-time flagbearership aspirant of the ruling party made comments on Metro TV in January 8, relative to what Ghana can learn vis-à-vis the January 7 Capitol riots in the US, which incident he says pointed to the fragility of American politics.



“What we can learn is that democracy is about give and take. That nobody has a monopoly over truth, that we must all work together. I think that my way or the highway is too prevalent in our politics. And I think that people need to understand that when there is a divided Parliament, there are different perspectives.



He cited the case of Nigeria’s 2022 budget signing where President Buhari disagreed with the legislature on a number of issues despite his party having the majority of reps in the National Assembly.



“I urge our Members of Parliament, as well as those outside Parliament, like the current and former presidents to tone down, to let consensus work and understand that when people disagree with you, it doesn’t mean that they don’t mean well,” he added.



His comment come barely a month after Ghana’s Parliament witnessed its third open fight on the floor after Majority and Minority MPs clashed during a vote on the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) Bill.



According to the Majority Caucus, the bill remains in a healthy state and will be tabled for a vote when the House reconvenes later this month.