My vision will shape Ghana’s politics beyond 2024 elections - Ernest Kobeah

Politics of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: Felix Nyaba, Contributor

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, a Presidential candidate aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said his vision policy would reshape the country’s body politics and bring the needed development beyond the 2024 general elections.



According to him, his movement and candidacy herald the dawn of Ghana’s politics with much hope, resilience and inspiration not only to the youth but development partners.



He said, for the past six years, Ghana has suffered enormous economic hardship and numerous job threats which have created a mood of national despondency.



Mr. Kobeah, the self-accomplished businessman revealed this in telephone conservation on his vision and plans for the country, especially for the youth.



He said his candidacy for president is a reaction to that mood and dissatisfaction, emphasizing visionary and accountable leadership as essential for fostering an environment of creativity and innovation to enhance economic productivity.



He further espouses some of his values such as transparency, accountability, and respect for diversity as he actively encourages young Ghanaians to become participants in the political process.



Kobeah is in the race with former President John Mahama, former Minister for Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffour and Kojo Bonsu, a former Metropolitan Chief of Kumasi Metropolis to be the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the NDC.



He said he is the right man of the moment to lead the NDC into victory, come to the 2024 elections and appealed to the NDC national delegates to give him the nod to justify his merits to the party.



He hinges his campaign message on youth empowerment and innovation in transforming the country’s economy through waste management, among others as Ghanaians are dissatisfied with the incumbent government’s performance regarding corruption, insecurity and economic management.



While reminding Ghanaians of the soaring prices of goods and services, unemployment, and inflation having dramatic consequences, Ernest Kobeah said his vision to develop a NEW GHANA encapsulates the aspirations of a deprived, battered, and oppressed generation who see a glimmer of hope in his governance philosophy and whose platform has incontrovertibly reawakened the political consciousness of young Ghanaians.



Internally, Kobeah believed he has what it take to lead the NDC with a new face for the betterment of party members who for the past years have been neglected even when the party was in power.



He assured party members that he would conduct a clean and message-centered campaign devoid of name-calling and personal attacks, pointing out, his vision is the only way to drive Ghana and the NDC forward.



The NDC has scheduled May 13, 2023, for its Presidential and Parliamentary polls to elect candidates to face the 2024 general elections.