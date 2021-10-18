My vision is to make NPP rule Ghana for 60 continuous years and more – Boakye Agyarko

General News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Flagbearer aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has revealed one of the key pillars of his vision for the NPP is to make it Ghana’s ruling party continuously for 60 years and more.



To him, there is the need for the party to be made formidable so that there will be no challenger during elections. He cited the examples of Mexico and Japan where one party has run the country for between 6 and over 7 decades.



Boakye Agyarko made this known when he addressed party members at the Eastern Regional Delegates Conference in Kibi.



He said while making the party and its supporters aware of the need to focus not just on breaking the eight but the future of the party that “so after breaking the 8, then we hand over power to NDC? absolutely not. My intention for this party is to become the dominant political force in the political space.



So that there would be no challenger to the NPP in any election that we go. So that every election, election after election we will continue rule. The Japanese Liberal Party has been in power for 54 years, the PRI of Mexico has ruled for 71 years so NPP ours must be 60 years”.



He used the opportunity to make the party aware of the fact that being dominant in Ghana’s political space and the continuous stay in power will only happen when the party remains united.



