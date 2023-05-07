My vision is to make NDC attractive like South Africa’s ANC – Duffuor

Politics of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has assured party delegates that if they elect him as the party’s Flagbearer and subsequently become the President of Ghana after the 2024 general election, he will make Ghana the investment destination of West Africa.



Addressing Delegates in Adansi Akrofom, the former finance minister said, the NDC has the men, unlike the 'bragat' New Patriotic Party which has destroyed Ghana’s economy through reckless spending and borrowing.



He said under his control as the finance minister of Ghana the country’s economy was never ranked the worse as being experienced now.



“When I was the finance minister our economic growth was on point. Inflation was below 9%. We inherited the worse from the NPP but we made things better.”



Sharing his vision Dr. Duffuor said” I will restore the abandoned NDC’s hero’s fund we created when we were in government from 2009 to 2012 and collapsed from 2012 up to date".



He explained that “during my tour, I have noticed during our party activities some of our members sustain injuries through accidents and other violent attacks that continue to expose them to life-threatening injuries. We need special funds to take care of them and that’s why I’m talking about the hero’s fund for the party”.



He stressed no political party can run a competent party on a monthly collection of one Ghana cedis (GHC.1.00) dues.



“We have to run NDC as a serious party by investing in insurance policy buying of bonds and shares that is what will give us money for day to day running of the party. In South Africa, ANC is the major shareholder of MTN and other companies. So the party mostly depends on businessmen for their political activities. That’s the level I want to see NDC when I’m elected as leader of the party,” he said to applause from delegates"



He urged delegates and other candidates seeking to lead the party into the 2024 election to eschew politics of insult.



“After this flagbearership contest, we must all work together to defeat the destructive NPP government but if we fight during this contest we cannot achieve our goals of winning political power in 2024.”



The constituency executives pledged to create free and fair election on Saturday 13th May 2023 for all the aspirants seeking to lead the party into 2024 election.