My views from KNUST lecture personal, not NPP or Majority opinion - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has reiterated that the constitution has granted too much power to the President.



The longest-serving lawmaker believes it was about that we review the constitution to help reduce the powers of the President.



The Suame MP argued that if we could review the constitution and have the powers reduced, and also mandate the President to appoint only competent persons for our various ministries.



He also explained the reasons why he called for the appointment of ministers to be capped at 19 or not more than 22 so that these few ministers would-be cabinet ministers and have an understanding of government policy.



He was, however quick to add that the suggestion had nothing to do with the administration of President Akufo-Addo, but it was a general suggestion he made.



”I have been championing this campaign for several years. I have been consistent about this call, and from the era of Rawlings to Kufour, we have witnessed the appointment of several ministers.”



”I was talking about the central government. Since the 4th republic started, we have not had a president who has appointed 19 ministers. All of them have exceeded the threshold provided by the constitution in terms of the cabinet ministers.”



He added that ”this is my personal opinion. It is not the opinion of the NPP, it is not the opinion of the Majority in Parliament. It is my personal opinion”.



His reaction comes in connection with the fallout from a public lecture he delivered a few days ago.



Delivering a lecture from the perspective of a legislator on a constitutional review in the Ashanti region, Mr. Osei Mensah Bonsu recommended Ghana’s adoption of the Westminster form of democracy that involves both a President and Prime Minister instead of the current system of a President and Vice President.