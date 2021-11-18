My uncle brought me to UK purposely for cleaning - UK-based Ghanaian building contractor reveals

Diasporian News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

England based Ghanaian building contractor, Jonas Nii Dodoo has revealed that his uncle invited him to the UK to join his cleaning crew but managed to make the best out of it.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Jonas indicated that he had a cleaning job even before he arrived at the airport. After working as a cleaner for a while, he decided to start a cleaning company.



“I have a cleaning company too because I could do the cleaning job very well. So I have workers who do the cleaning but since the covid hit, it went down a bit. Eventually, I moved here from London and I'm hoping to revive it here,” he revealed.



Jonas added that “for me, I was brought here purposely for cleaning but whenever I go, I try to make good use of the opportunity.”



He further stated that with his engineering background, he decided to pursue building construction. According to him, he took some health and safety courses and gradually built his way through.



“I started as a labourer after the cleaning job and learnt on the job for about two years. Then I decided to take a health and safety course and with the help of a colleague, I got to work with a project manager. Now, I'm building a medical centre as the project manager,” he revealed.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



