'My tenure is not over' - Ofosu-Ampofo reacts to Asiedu Nketia’s chairmanship bid

Politics of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has indicated that the opposition party has become a formidable force to reckon with under his tenure.



According to him, the party has become very attractive and is embarking on new initiatives which are unprecedented in its history.



In an interview on Asempa FM on September 22, Ofosu-Ampofo insisted that nothing was going to change about the Chairmanship of the party insisting that the NDC will at all costs remove the New Patriotic Party from power in 2024.



“Nothing will change about the chairmanship of the NDC. The track record is there. The performance is there. We have made the party attractive, things that are happening in the NDC today, since 1992 some have not happened before.



“Today, when we are doing branch elections. national officers and Members of Parliament are there to supervise the election. It is unprecedented in the history of this country [and] it is under my watch and I believe that the NDC is moving from strength to strength. 2024, we are going to see an NDC which will form the next government,” Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said.



When asked by the host about running the contest with Asiedu Nketia, he said he was unaware but would pick forms to seek reelections when the party opens nominations.



He stated that he will tout his achievements to the party delegates in a bid to convince them to retain him as Chairman.



Highlighting some of his achievements, he said he was able to annex more seats for the party in the 2020 elections compared to 2018 when he took over the chairmanship baton. He also cited an achievement, managing to get a Speaker of Parliament elected from an opposition party for the first time in the country’s history.



“I don’t know anything. What I know is that my tenure as chairman is not over... I will pick forms when nominations are opened and ask delegates to look on my works and vote for me.



“I will go and account to them and tell them to look at the indicators. Where I took the party from in 2018. The seats we had in 2018 and the seats we got in 2020, the votes we had in 2018 and the votes we had in 2020.

“Our good performance that for the first time in the history of our party, we have a Speaker from the opposition party which is historic.



“If for nothing at all, I have worked with a group and I’m proud of the group that I have worked with. I say kudos to all my national executives, regional executives and constituency executives. The delegates should look upon our works and retain us,” Ofosu Ampofo said.



The NDC is expected to elect it national executives on December 17.