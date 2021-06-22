My tenure as MP for Damongo will be about development - Jinapor

Regional News of

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region who is also the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor has assured the people of the constituency that he will do everything possible to ensure development is brought to the doorsteps of the constituents.



Hon Jinapor who was in his constituency at the weekend embarked on a community engagement where he took time to interact with the youth, market women and also inspected an electrification project that is ongoing at Kotito Number 1, 2 and 3.



The MP who had earlier trained with the Damongo Mole Nationals football team last Saturday scored a hat trick. He assured the team of his efforts towards developing the Damongo town park into an Astroturf to enable the youth to have a decent field where they can play football and other activities in addition to an ultramodern community centre which the MP has promised to build with work expected to start soon.



Speaking on the Damongo water situation Hon Jinapor assured the constituents that he is very much committed to making sure water flows in Damongo and its environs.



The minister further disclosed that he has procured 3 tractors and rented 8 others to help in farming for the farmers across the constituency.



He also assured farmers that agrochemicals and fertilizer will equally be distributed free of charge to them to enhance crop production.



Efforts according to him are being put in place for the establishment of a university campus in the Damongo Constituency which in due course will commence soon.



Hon Jinapor reiterated his efforts of bringing development to the people and urged all to rally behind him since modern-day war is all about development.



