My support for Bawumia as a National Council Member is my democratic right – Awuku

Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has disclosed that his support for the candidature of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party as its flagbearer for the 2024 elections is his democratic right.



According to him, though he is a member of the National Council of the party representing the Eastern Region, it is his right to decide on which candidate to support to lead the party just like the others.



Rubbishing some propaganda against him on Accra-based Peace FM, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) stated that no one can be intimidated or coerced into supporting a particular candidate as claimed by some of the aspirants and their supporters.



“I am a representative of the Eastern Region on the National Council together with Boakye Agyarko, Dr. Annor plus the Regional Executives. Dr Annor was helping Hon Alan Kyeremanten, Hon Boakye Agyarko was an aspirant and I was supporting Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia but we all represent Eastern Region on the National Council. We all did not come to a compromise to support one candidate. This implies there can never be intimidation on the National Council”, he disclosed.



