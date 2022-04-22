My son’s marriage to Akufo-Addo’s daughter to unite Ashanti, Akyem faction in NPP – Kofi Jumah

General News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Kofi Jumah's son marries Akufo-Addo's daughter



Kofi Jumah claims the union to bring NPP together



The marriage took place at the Jubilee House



Maxwell Kofi Jumah, Chief Executive Officer of GHIOC Distilleries, has spoken about the political significance of the marriage between his son, Kwabena Jumah, and the daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Edwina.



According to him, the marriage was not an arranged one by the two families but that the couple met in their individual capacities and decided to unite in marriage.



He said, as a father and in-law to the President, all that he wishes and prays for is that, “all that they will do, will be what God wants them to do and not what man wants; so that, their families will reap the result thereof.



“The significance of their marriage is the togetherness they have brought into the governing party. This is of big significance to me, it also sends a strong message for me, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.



“My wife is Bono, I am Ashanti and my son has been able to marry an Akyem whose half is also an Ashanti. God bless them,” Kofi Jumah said on Accra-based Okay FM on Thursday, April 21, 2022.



Speaking on what the marriage means to the governing party, Kofi Ghana as he is known within the political cycles said, this shows how “former President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo have come together – one bringing a man and other bringing a woman and have joined them together in unity. This is the unity that NPP needs and it is significant to me. God bless their marriage.



“I am not someone who will poke my nose into the affairs of my son who is now married, I am not the one to teach him how to live his marriage life but [as a father] all that I have to do is to pray for the couple and I know by the grace of God, their marriage will work,” he stressed.



Maxwell Kofi Jumah reiterated that the couple, despite the families they are coming from, are very humble.



He said they requested a modest marriage celebration, “I drove in a big bus with my family to the celebration. The bus is from GHIOC and everyone can testify.”







Background



Kwabena Jumah, son of Maxwell Kofi Jumah, recently married President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s last daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo in a private traditional ceremony.



The event as reported by dailyguidenetwork.com was held at the seat of government, Jubilee House, and was strictly by invitation.



