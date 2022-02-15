My son did nothing yet he was killed – Father of 18-year-old Lamashegu shooting victim

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Yakubu Sayibu, the father of the 18-year-old boy who was killed in the Lamashegu shooting in Tamale, has said, his son did nothing wrong yet he was killed by officers of the Ghana Police Service on Sunday.



A grieving Sayibu in a Joy News report said, he leaves everything to Allah to give him justice.



“If it is power they have exhibited, for me Allah is the owner of absolute power,” he said.



The 18-year-old Abdul Hakim Yakubu, is one of the Junior High School Students of the Umar Al Mutar School who wrote his Basic School Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) last year.



Reports gathered by GhanaWeb indicate that, he was playing football with his friends on the Zosimli Junior School High Park when the shooting started.



In a bid to escape to safety together with his colleagues, he was hit by a bullet.



The bullet is said to have hit his hand, smashed it, and penetrated through the ribs.



Seven other people were also injured in the violent clash between police and youth at Lamashegu.



Four are said to have sustained gunshots wounds, while three others got injured in their bid to escape the shooting.



The incident was triggered after the police tried to arrest a 24-year-old man, Rahaman Jabir, who sought refuge at the Lamashegu Naa's Palace.



Jabir was said to be driving an unregistered vehicle when the police stopped him, but when he refused to stop, he was pursued by the police, and in the process, he was shot at.



The 24-year-old managed to drive to the Lamashegu Chief Palace, but the police pursued him there.



The youth of the area got angered for what they described as total disrespect to the traditional ruler leading to unrest.



Meanwhile, Haruna Iddrisu, Tamale South, MP, is demanding a full-scale investigation into the shooting incident at Lamashegu in Tamale in the Northern Region that saw one person dead and eight others injured.



In a statement, the Minority Leader indicated, the shooting by police officers is unfortunate and becoming too many in the area.



He added, the police must be condemned for using live bullets on the youth.



“The recurrent acts of attack on the inhabitants of Tamale, through the use of live ammunition by the Police to quell disturbances that result in loss of lives and injury to innocent bystanders is unacceptable and is to be denounced. This, unfortunately, appears to be a growing trend, the third time in two years in the Tamale Metropolis. The police have no right to shoot and kill, except under extraordinary circumstances. I do not see the situation under these circumstances as extraordinary to warrant such reckless and irresponsible use of force,” he said.



“I’m calling on the Police to take up the issue and authorize a full-scale investigation. I’ve done my widow’s mite in my representational capacity as Member of Parliament for the area; but in the meantime, the State would have to accept responsibility for the urgent medical treatment and attention of those affected,” Haruna Iddrisu stressed.