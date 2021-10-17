‘My policies, flagship programmes bearing fruit’ – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the policies and programmes initiated by his government since taking office in January 2017, are bearing fruit and have impacted the lives of all Ghanaians.



Speaking at the centenary celebration of the Ash Town Seventh Day Adventist Church, on Saturday, 16th October 2021, President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that he came into office with the goal of improving the living standards of the Ghanaian people.



“After my first term in office, our achievements were visible for all to see, and that is why the Ghanaian people were good enough to repose their confidence in me again, and gave me four more years to do more for them,” he said.



Whilst acknowledging that life is still not easy as it should be, the President noted that there are solid reasons for all Ghanaians to hope for a brighter tomorrow.



Recounting the passage in Jeremiah 12:2, which says “You have planted them, and they have taken root; they grow and bear fruit,” he told congregants at the Church that “likewise, the policies and programmes being implemented by my government have taken root, they are growing, and they are bearing fruit.”



President Akufo-Addo continued, “In this Church, at least, I am sure we have parents here whose wards are beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School policy”.



“We have achieved a number of noteworthy successes, and even though the pandemic of COVID-19 has derailed temporarily our progress, we remain on course, and will build back Mother Ghana much strongly.”



Reiterating his vision for the progress and prosperity of Ghana, the President stated that his vision to build a Ghana Beyond Aid remains constant, adding that “with the help of the Church, I am confident that we can realise this vision”.



Centenary Celebration



Thanking Almighty God for the growth of the Ash Town SDA Church, President Akufo-Addo stated that, since its establishment a century ago, the Church has impacted positively not only on the lives of congregants but also on residents of Ash Town and Kumasi.



“From humble beginnings, this Church has grown into what it is today – a dynamic and integral part of this community. You have lived up to the aspirations of the forebears of this Church, Edward Sanford and Karl Rudolph, who first came to the shores of the Gold Coast, first landing at Apam, moving to Cape Coast before spreading out to the Ashanti Region, and other parts of Ghana,” the President said.



He continued, “Successive priests and congregations are to be applauded for these achievements, and for the many years of service and fellowship to country. You have been a good example of what it means to love one another and give cheerfully to those in need, and I have no doubt that this legacy of ministry and compassion will long grace this Church.”



The President’s prayer was that the Church will continue, for the next one hundred years (100 years), to spread the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ, win souls, and serve the people of Ghana and Almighty God.



He also asked congregants to “pray for me, the government and the people I have appointed to various positions, that we exercise our responsibilities with humility and integrity, and pray for Ghana, that she remains united and continues to strive for progress and prosperity.”